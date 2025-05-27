Woman strangled, jewellery and cash stolen in Bengaluru ahead of daughter's wedding The couple was preparing for their daughter's wedding, for which they had kept significant amounts of cash and jewellery at home.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru witnessed a disturbing incident on Monday when a 40-year-old woman, identified as Latha, was found strangled to death in her rented home located in the Cottonpet area. The crime took place around 11 AM while Latha was alone at home.

According to preliminary police investigations, the attackers likely strangled Latha before fleeing the house with valuables, including approximately 150 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in cash. Authorities suspect the involvement of someone familiar with the family, pointing towards a planned robbery.

Latha’s husband, Prakash, is a wholesale cloth trader based in Bengaluru. Originally from Bidar, the family had shifted to Cottonpet about a year ago. The couple was busy preparing for their daughter’s wedding and had kept a considerable amount of cash and jewellery at their residence in anticipation of the event.

At the time of the incident, Prakash was attending to his business at his shop. Their daughter was at her workplace, and their son had gone to school, leaving Latha alone at home. When Prakash returned for lunch, he was shocked to discover his wife lifeless and the valuables missing, raising immediate alarms.

The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to gather clues about the perpetrators. Officers are also questioning acquaintances and others close to the family to gather information that may help identify and apprehend those responsible for the brutal crime.

The case has drawn attention due to the nature of the crime—committed in broad daylight and a supposedly secure rented home. Investigators are probing whether the crime was premeditated, given the family’s known financial preparations for the daughter’s wedding.

Authorities have assured the public that the investigation is ongoing and are employing all possible means to bring the culprits to justice quickly. Meanwhile, the local community is grappling with shock and grief over the tragic loss.

This case underscores the need for heightened security awareness and vigilance, even in residential areas, as incidents of such violent crimes continue to raise concerns.