Two sisters found hanging in Assam village, family alleges rape, murder

Two sisters were found hanging from a tree in their village in Kokrajhar district of western Assam, police said on Saturday.

The family members of the victims, however, alleged that both the girls, who were missing since Friday afternoon, were raped before being murdered.

Police said that the bodies of both the girls aged 14 and 16 were found hanging from a tree inside a forest in Abhayakuti village on Friday night.

The bodies were sent to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and a probe is on.

None has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

