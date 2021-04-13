3 killed after truck hits motorcycle in MP's Raisen

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. 3 killed after truck hits motorcycle in Raisen district.

Three persons were killed after a truck knocked down their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday evening in Chhitapur village near Silwani town, about 100 km from the district headquarters, Bamhori police station in-charge Maya Singh said.

The victims- two aged 21 and another 30 years' old were going towards Dehgaon when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two wheeler and crushed them to death, she said.

The truck driver later fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, the official said.

Two of the victims were residents of Raisen while another one was from Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district, she added.