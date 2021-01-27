Maharashtra: 3 held for loot at jewellery shop in Thane

Image Source : PTI Jewellery worth lakhs stolen from Thane store; 3 arrested

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the theft of jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. According to the details, the accused were nabbed through a joint operation of a special crime team in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar and the Lucknow STF. The incident took place on January 7 in Thane, when a total of 5 people looted the jewellery store at gunpoint, under broad daylight. The police said the incident took place between 2 to 2:30 pm.

All the five accused had entered the store posing as customers and checked the security systems inside. Later, one of the accused threatened the employees at the store at gunpoint.

The miscreants fled the store after nearly 20 minutes, along with a bag full of jewellery.

The accused were nabbed from Lucknow and the police have so far recovered jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from the miscreants, while two of the accused are still on the run.

According to the police, no alarm was raised by the store owner and the employees and no one in the vicinity learnt about the incident until the miscreants had fled.