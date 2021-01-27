UP: Middle-aged couple attacked with acid while in sleep; police probing black magic angle

Image Source : PTI UP: Middle-aged couple attacked with acid while in sleep

In a shocking incident, a middle-aged couple were attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported late on Tuesday from Pratapgarh district of the state, while the couple was asleep in their house. The miscreants fled in the dark after throwing acid on the couple, following which the couple's son woke up hearing screams.

The couple was then rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of neighbours.

Seeing the condition of the couple, the doctors later referred them to a hospital in Prayagraj for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the family members of the couple have denied any dispute or enmity with anyone.

The husband, Amarjit Kori, worked as a mason and also apparently practiced black magic.

The police are now probing the black magic angle in the crime.

ASP Dinesh Dwivedi said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway. He said that the family and friends of the couple were being questioned over the incident.