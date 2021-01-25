Andhra Pradesh: Highly-educated couple kills daughters hoping they would come back to life within hours

Image Source : PTI Parents in Andhra Pradesh kill daughters believing in spiritual powers

A highly-educated couple killed their two daughters hoping they would come back to life within hours due to spiritual power as the Kaliyuga ends, turning into the Satya Yuga. The bizarre incident was reported from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, where both the girls, in their 20s, were killed by their parents. The deceased were identified as Aleikhya (27) and Sai Divya (22). The elder daughter was pursuing her post-graduation in Bhopal, while the younger one was a ward in the KM Music Conservatory of AR Rahman. According to the details, both the daughters were staying with their parents since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Manoharachari, the man first called up one of his colleagues to inform about the killings. The shocked colleague immediately tipped off the police, who rushed to the couple's house and found them in a trance.

Police suspect that the family had apparently been following certain occult practices for some time now.

It was the mother who bludgeoned the daughters to death, Manoharachari said, adding, one of the daughters was tonsured before she was killed. The man remained a spectator as his wife went about the alleged killings.

The younger daughter was first killed with a trident. Then, the elder one was bludgeoned with a dumbbell.

Police sources said the couple had actually planned to kill themselves as well to prove that they would come back alive but the timely entry of police personnel averted the possible suicide.

According to the DSP, the family apparently "transcended the peaks of spiritualism," going by their interaction.

"They asked us to wait for a day as their daughters will come back to life again," he said.

The man, V Purushottam Naidu, M.Sc, Ph.D., worked as an associate professor in the Government Women's Degree College in Madanapalle. He was also the College Vice-Principal. His wife Padmaja, a post-graduate and gold medalist, was Correspondent and Principal of a local private school.

Manoharachari said the family was well-educated but wondered why they resorted to such an act. Police have detained the couple in their house and

started questioning while forensic teams were examining the closed-circuit television footage to establish if someone else was also involved in the spiritual rituals practiced by the family.

Bodies of the victims were taken for post-mortem while the police launched a full-scale investigation into the case.