Friday, June 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Elderly man held for 'sexually assaulting', impregnating girl in Tamil Nadu

Elderly man held for 'sexually assaulting', impregnating girl in Tamil Nadu

The man, a dyeing factory worker, had made false promise of marriage to the 16-year-old girl, living near his house in Lakkapuram, and 'raped' her several times following which she became pregnant.

PTI PTI
Erode Published on: June 26, 2020 14:36 IST
Elderly man held for 'sexually assaulting', impregnating girl in Tamil Nadu
Image Source : FILE

Elderly man held for 'sexually assaulting', impregnating girl in Tamil Nadu

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a school girl in the district, police said on Friday. The man, a dyeing factory worker, had made false promise of marriage to the 16-year-old girl, living near his house in Lakkapuram, and 'raped' her several times following which she became pregnant, they said.

When the parents of the girl came to know of her pregnancy, they lodged a complaint with the police.

The man was arrested under POCSO Act on Thursday night.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X