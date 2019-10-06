Image Source : FILE In a major con, PhD student marries unemployed man disguised as DRDO scientists (Representational image)

A Delhi based woman has filed a police complaint claiming that she was conned by a person who impersonated as a DRDO scientist and married to her.

After the wedding, the woman, a PhD student, found out that not only was the man unemployed, he was also previously married.

Accusing the man of making false claims about his employment and marital status, the complainant has said that he forged ID cards to con her into marriage.

The complainant, married Jitender Singh, who introduced himself as a scientist in DRDO. Soon after the wedding, she found out that Singh was unemployed, and already married.

The Delhi Police registered a case against him after the woman filed a complaint. The incident happened in the Dwarka area.

"On the complaint of a woman (name withheld), an FIR has been registered in Dwarka North police station" News Agency ANI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

In her police complaint, the woman said the accused, claimed that he worked with the DRDO and soon after the wedding he said he would be joining the US space agency NASA as part of a space mission. This got the woman suspicious.

Attempts to arrest the accused are underway and police is further investigating the case.

