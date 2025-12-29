Newlywed Bengaluru man travels 1,000 km to Nagpur, hangs self after wife's suicide The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Suraj Shivanna. According to the police, Suraj got married in October but his wife, identified as 26-year-old Ganvi, allegedly attempted suicide.

Nagpur:

A newlywed Bengaluru man travelled 1,000 kilometres to Maharashtra's Nagpur and allegedly died by suicide at a hotel on Saturday (December 27) after being accused of abetting wife's suicide, said the police, while adding that his mother also attempted suicide but survived. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Suraj Shivanna, who was a resident of Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura locality.

His mother, meanwhile, has been identified as 60-year-old Jayanti Shivanna. She was found unconscious inside the hotel room and was rushed to a hospital. As of now, her condition is stable.

According to the police, Suraj got married in October but his wife, identified as 26-year-old Ganvi, allegedly attempted suicide. The police said the couple had gone to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon but their trip was cut short after a dispute between them.

Ganvi was rushed to a hospital but was kept on ventilator after her condition deteriorated. She died later during the treatment. The woman's family alleged that Suraj used to continuously harass Ganvi, which prompted her to take the extreme step. Following this, they registered a case against Suraj and his family.

This caused distress among Suraj and his mother, who later went to Nagpur where they allegedly attempted suicide at a hotel on the Wardha Road. The police said Suraj's body was found hanging at the hotel, while his mother was found in an unconscious state. They have now sent Suraj's body for post-mortem and conducting further investigation.

"Suraj Shivanna (36), a resident of BEL Layout in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura, hanged himself from a ceiling fan. His wife Ganvi had committed suicide on December 22 in Vidyaranyapura police limits just one-and-half months after marriage. Suraj was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of her parents," the police said.

"Alleging threats from Ganvi's kin, Suraj, his younger brother Sanjay (35), and their mother Jayanti Shivanna (60) left for Hyderabad and then arrived here on December 26. After coming to know about Suraj's death, Jayanti also attempted suicide but was saved by Sanjay. She is admitted to AIIMS here," the police added.