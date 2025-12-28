Kerala Shocker! Woman hacked by husband dies in Kozhikode; accused arrested Kerala: The incident happened at around 9.40 am on December 24. According to the police, the husband had demanded some money from his wife, but she refused. Following this, he allegedly attacked the woman with a dagger.

Kozhikode:

A shocking case has been reported from Kerala's Kozhikode, where a 32-year-old woman was allegedly hacked by her husband after she reportedly refused to give him some money. The victim has been identified as Muneera MK of Pandisala Road, Farook, who has succumb to her injuries, the police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Jabbar.

The incident happened at around 9.40 am on December 24. According to the police, Jabbar had demanded some money from Muneera, but she refused. Following this, he allegedly attacked Muneera with a dagger, severely injuring her. The 32-year-old woman, who suffered severe injuries on neck and head, was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College where she was getting treated.

Muneera succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, the police said.

Accused arrested, case registered

Jabbar, the police said, has already been arrested and a case has been registered against him. With Muneera's death, the police said that the charges against him will now be altered to murder. They said that Jabbar is a drug addict and had also attacked Muneera previously.

The locals have also claimed that Jabbar used to often attack Muneera, despite several complaints that were registered against him. They said that he had married Muneera after his first marriage broke due to his drug abuse.

Meanwhile, the police have said that Muneera's body will be handed over to her family after a post-mortem.

This is a second such incident that has happened in Kozhikode. In March this year, a similar incident was reported when a man (26-year-old Yasir) hacked his wife (22-year-old Shibila) to death, and also injured her mother Haseena and father Abdurahman over a family dispute.

Yasir was later arrested by the police and a case was registered against him.