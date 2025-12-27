Denied Rs 20 to buy cigarette, Delhi man strangles wife to death, dies by suicide A Delhi man allegedly killed his wife after an argument over money to buy a cigarette and later died by suicide. The incident took place in the Vivek Vihar area, where the accused strangled his wife at home before fleeing. He was later found on a railway track and jumped in front of a train.

New Delhi:

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi after an argument over Rs 20 for a cigarette and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

The incident took place in the Kasturba Nagar area under the Vivek Vihar police station limits. The accused, identified as Kulwant, lived with his wife and their 3 children and worked as an auto rickshaw driver.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 25 at around 3 pm. Kulwant reportedly asked his wife for Rs 20 to buy cigarettes, but she initially refused, which led to a heated argument. After some time, the woman gave him the money. Kulwant then sent his son to purchase cigarettes and allegedly strangled his wife inside their house.

A neighbour alerted the police about the incident at around 3 pm. When officers reached the spot, they found that Kulwant had fled. During the search, police received information that he was sitting on a railway track. Before the police could reach him, he jumped in front of a train and died by suicide.

Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.

