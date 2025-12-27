Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Crime
  3. Denied Rs 20 to buy cigarette, Delhi man strangles wife to death, dies by suicide

Denied Rs 20 to buy cigarette, Delhi man strangles wife to death, dies by suicide

A Delhi man allegedly killed his wife after an argument over money to buy a cigarette and later died by suicide. The incident took place in the Vivek Vihar area, where the accused strangled his wife at home before fleeing. He was later found on a railway track and jumped in front of a train.

The man allegedly killed his wife by strangulation and then died by suicide by getting runover a train
The man allegedly killed his wife by strangulation and then died by suicide by getting runover a train Image Source : PTI
Reported ByKumar Sonu  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi after an argument over Rs 20 for a cigarette and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

The incident took place in the Kasturba Nagar area under the Vivek Vihar police station limits. The accused, identified as Kulwant, lived with his wife and their 3 children and worked as an auto rickshaw driver.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 25 at around 3 pm. Kulwant reportedly asked his wife for Rs 20 to buy cigarettes, but she initially refused, which led to a heated argument. After some time, the woman gave him the money. Kulwant then sent his son to purchase cigarettes and allegedly strangled his wife inside their house.

A neighbour alerted the police about the incident at around 3 pm. When officers reached the spot, they found that Kulwant had fled. During the search, police received information that he was sitting on a railway track. Before the police could reach him, he jumped in front of a train and died by suicide.

Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Also read: 350 people arrested, massive weapons, and drugs haul by Delhi Police in big drive ahead of New Year

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime
Delhi Crime Delhi News Delhi Police
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\