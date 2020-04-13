Mangaluru teen attempts to transport friend inside suitcase amid lockdown orders; held

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 lockdown: Mangaluru teen held for attempting to 'smuggle' friend inside a suitcase

Mangaluru police on Sunday arrested a 17-year-old boy, who was trying to sneak his friend out of his apartment complex by stuffing him inside a suitcase. According to the police, the boy did so out of boredom of lockdown imposed across the country. Commenting on the incident, PS Harsha, the Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru said, "A minor, aged 17-years-old, a resident of Orchid Apartment, Balmatta invited his friend, a resident of Motisham Apartment, Pandeshwar to stay with him on April 11, Saturday."

The friend wanted to return back to his apartment in Pandeshwar the next day but due to strict security put in place, he got inside a large trolley suitcase.

Security guards at the apartment, however, got suspicious when they noticed the wobbling of the suitcase that was being wheeled to the gate.

Based on the suspicions, security personnel alerted the residents of the building and opened the suitcase from which they were shocked to find the boy's friend stepping out. Police were later called in.

A case has been registered against the two minors at the East Police station, police said adding that the duo will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

