Man jailed for repeated sexual abuse, rape of minor daughters over five years in Rajasthan

Jaipur:

In a shocking incident, a man in Rajasthan’s Jaipur was arrested and put behind bars for allegedly sexually abusing and raping his two minor daughters over a period of five years, the police said.

According to officials, the case came to light after the girls were brought to a hospital on June 20 by their mother, who reported that both were suffering from stomach pain and mental distress. Upon medical examination and inquiry, the doctors uncovered signs of sustained abuse.

Victim’s mother reluctant to file complaint

Initially reluctant to file a formal complaint against her husband, the mother’s concerns were later brought to the attention of the Association for Voluntary Action, an NGO working on child protection issues. The tip-off was relayed by Aasra Foundation, prompting the NGO to engage with the woman and her daughters and initiate counselling.

Due to the mother’s hesitation, the counselling sessions were discreetly videographed using a hidden camera. Based on these sessions, which provided crucial evidence, Inspector Antim Sharma from Chitrakoot Circle was assigned to counsel the family in coordination with the NGO team.

Further investigation in the case underway

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR at Sadar police station and referred the girls for medical examination. The medical board’s findings corroborated the claims of abuse. The accused was arrested, presented before a court, and formally sent to judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar confirmed that the investigation, now being handled by a senior officer, has so far revealed that the abuse had been ongoing for over five years.