Image Source : FILE Man flashes at 25-year-old woman in Delhi's CR Park, arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing at a woman inside a park in south Delhi's Chitranjan Park area, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Mithun Banerjee, a gardener. He hails from West Bengal and had moved to Delhi for work, they said.

Police said they received a complaint from the woman on September 5 alleging that the man "flashed her" while she was walking in the park around 7.30 pm.

A case was registered and a team deployed to check the park. The accused was not found there, a senior police official said. However, the accused was nabbed on September 11, when he had come to the Pocket 52 park in CR Park, the official said.

The accused was arrested after interrogation, the official added.

Investigations revealed that the man was involved in three other cases of molestation and theft. He worked in different parks in the area and molested women, the police said.

The investigating team also went to North 24 Parganas in West Bengal to investigate the cases and check Banerjee's criminal record, they added.

ALSO READ: Woman commits suicide at the GTB Nagar Metro Station

ALSO READ: 4 arrested with 35 lakh cash looted from bus in Jharkhand