Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE 4 arrested with 35 lakh cash looted from bus in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police on Monday arrested four criminals with Rs 35 lakh cash looted from a bus in Dumka district last month.

"Four criminals have been arrested with cash of more than Rs 35 lakh. The other looted materials have also been recovered from the arrested criminals. The cash recovery is related to Hawala transaction" said Dumka Superintendent of Police.

He said, "On August 27, six criminals had looted passengers travelling in a bus from Bhagalpur district of Bihar to Kolkatta at Dumka. Initially Rs 2.35 lakh loot case was registered. During investigation, it was found that Rs 40 lakh was carried in a special locker of the bus. The cash was being transferred from Bhagalpur to Kolkatta".

"The arrested four criminals - Prasant Kumar alias Prashant Singh of Munger district of Bihar, Saurabh Singh alias Bunty of Jamui district of Bihar, Lakhsman Mahto of Dumka district of Jharkhand and Roshan Singh of Banka district of Bihar made the plan to loot the bus in connivance with the driver. The arrested criminals along with others followed the bus from Bhagalpur and looted the bus at Masanjor of Dumka district. The main target was Rs 40 lakh cash lodged in special locker situated behind driver seat" said the SP.

The criminals had looted ten mobile phones, Rs 2.35 lakh cash from passengers and Rs 40 lakh from the special locker of the bus.

Police recovered Rs 35.50 lakh cash, two pistols, two mobile phones, one Scorpio and two other vehicles used in the loot.

