Kanpur Encounter: Blocked by JCB, UP cops fought criminals while bullets rained from roof tops

Eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were shot dead by the members of Vikas Dubey gang in Kanpur on Friday. In an encounter with miscreants, two criminals, purportedly belonging to the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey gang were shot dead by the police, hours after the incident.

The notorious criminals might have got an inkling of the impending raid. And now, chilling details of how the encounter led to the death of 8 police personnel, have emerged.

Vikas Dubey and his henchmen had used JCB to block roads to prevent the police personnel from proceeding towards their hideout, said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi. As the cops were about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, the Vikas Dubey gang rained bullets at cops from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead.

Criminals also shot at cops in point-blank range.

According to the report, Vikas Dubey escaped from the spot along with CCTV footage recorder.

The encounter took place in Kanshi Ram Nivada village. IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, who led the team, said that local people had identified the two criminals as Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey.

The first encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Following the incident, a massive search operation has been launched for Vikas Dubey and the police are also using electronic surveillance.

The police have recovered cartridges of AK-47 from the site of the incident.

