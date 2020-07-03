8 cops killed during encounter with criminals in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Image Source : PTI Eight policemen, including deputy SP, were killed in an encounter while trying to arrest history-sheeter, Vikas Dubey (Representational image)

Eight policemen, including deputy SP, were killed in encounter in Kanpur on Friday while trying to arrest history-sheeter, Vikas Dubey, facing 60 criminal cases. The cops were fired upon by criminals when they had gone to raid Bikaru village on the intervening night of July 2 and 3 in search of Dubey.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the policemen who lost their lives at the line of duty. He also ordered that strict action should be taken against the culprits.

"STF has been deployed. IG/STF is reaching the spot. Kanpur STF is already at work. A large scale opeartion is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," said DGP HC Awasthi.

"Around 7 of our men were injured. Operation still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark. IG, ADG, ADG (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise operation. Forensic team from Kanpur was at spot, an expert team from Lucknow also being sent," he added.

JN Singh, ADG Kanpur zone, said: "We have started the combing operation. Eight Police personnel died, four were injured, they are being treated at the hospital. Police from neighbouring districts Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat have also been called."

