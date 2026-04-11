Jilted youth slits minor girl's throat for refusing marriage proposal in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

Amravati:

A gruesome incident has been reported from Andhra Pradesh where a person allegedly killed a minor girl after she reportedly refused his marriage proposal, said the police. The incident happened on Friday at Agraharam under Khazipet mandal in the Kadapa district of the southern state.

The victim, the police said, has been identified as 19-year-old Venkateswaralu. He was a resident of the Anjaneya Kottala village, the police said, adding that Venkateswaralu was harassing the 17-year-old girl for a relationship and had asked her for marriage.

Once he found that the girl was getting engaged, Venkateswaralu barged into her house on Friday evening when her parents had gone out to work in the agricultural fields. He started arguing with the victim when suddenly he pulled out a knife and slit her throat before fleeing from the crime scene.

Case registered, accused taken into custody

The neighbours alerted the police and the victim, who was pursuing her graduation at a private institution, was rushed to the RIMS Hospital where she succumbed due to blood loss. The police have now registered a first information report (FIR) and sent the victim's body for post-mortem.

The accused has also been taken into custody by the police. "The minor girl was killed today after her throat was slit at her residence in Kadapa district," Mydukur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Rajendra Prasad told news agency PTI, adding that further investigation is underway.

Following the incident, the victim's family members and other villagers blocked the Kurnool-Kadapa National Highway (NH), demanding strict action against the accused and justice for the victim. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister Savitha S has taken cognisance of the incident and said that appropriate action will be taken, while also expressing her shock over the matter.