Overtaking row turns violent in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, four bus staff stabbed by Thar occupants

Kangra (HP) :

At least four people were injured in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday following an argument between a Thar driver and a private bus staff, said the police. The incident happened in the night in Bairghatta, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Bhawarna police station.

As per the police, the Mahindra Thar was trying to overtake the bus, which was travelling to Delhi from Beed. However, the bus didn't provide way to the car. After this, the Thar driver stopped the bus and started arguing with its staff. The argument escalated into a tussle during which the Thar driver and his companions attacked the bus staff with knife.

The incident forced the police to intervene and arrest the Thar driver and others. The staff - Sundar Singh (driver), Pravesh Kumar (conductor), Raj Kumar and Vijay Kumar - were seriously injured after which they were taken to the Community Health Centre in Thural. Raj Kumar and Vijay Kumar, who were critically injured, have been referred to the Tanda Medical College.

Accused arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

As per the police, a blockade was setup by teams from Thural and Bhawarna to stop the Thar. The police have arrested the three accused and seized their vehicle, which was without a number plate. A knife and a pistol were also recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Alish from Pathankot, and Nishan Pal from Hoshiarpur, the police said, adding that officials have also recovered a narcotic substance, ‘chitta’, from the vehicle.

They now have been taken into custody and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against them under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126(2), 352, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Police are now investigating the source of the illegal weapons and drugs, and whether the accused have any prior criminal record. Additionally, the police have also intensified patrolling in the area.

With inputs from Kapil Thakur