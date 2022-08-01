Man shot dead, another injured in Hyderabad over land dispute

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The accused and Ismail had met on Sunday night and discussed the land transaction, but an argument broke out between them over the issue after which the accused using a firearm allegedly fired at Ismail and his associate, the official said.

A man was shot dead and another injured after they were fired at here following an argument over a land dispute in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Madhapur police station limits at around 4 AM when they were travelling in a car, they said.

So far, two of the accused including the one who opened fire, killing Ismail and injuring another have been identified, police said.

As per preliminary information, the firing incident happened over a dispute pertaining to a land transaction between Ismail and one of the accused, a senior police official said.

Ismail, who suffered a head injury in the firing was taken to a hospital by his friends, where he was declared brought dead while his associate, who was injured during the firing has been admitted to the hospital and is out of danger, police said.

The two accused fled the scene after the incident and four teams have been formed to catch them, the official added.

