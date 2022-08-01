Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: Dalit woman forced to remove clothes at gunpoint, sexually harassed in Muzaffarnagar

Highlights At least 7 people were held in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.

The accused sexually harassed a 30-year-old Dalit woman.

The incident took place in a village under the Kotwali police station limits of Muzaffarnagar.

UP woman sexual harassment: At least 7 people were held in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday for sexually harassing a 30-year-old Dalit woman by making her remove her clothes at gunpoint. The act was recorded on camera, police said.

The incident took place in a village under the Kotwali police station limits of Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening and all seven accused were arrested on Sunday, they said. Police identified the accused as Anuj, Kuldeep, Ankit, Ravi, Rizwan, Chota, and Abdul.

The video of the incident was circulated on social media by the accused, police said. According to a police complaint by the victim, she had gone to a field to cut grass where the accused sexually harassed her and made a video after forcing her to take off her clothes at gunpoint.

Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said police registered a case under sections 354b and 506 of IPC, section 3 of the SC/ST Act and Section 67 of the IT Act.

(With PTI Inputs)