Image Source : PTI Honour killing: Father, brother arrested for killing woman over love affair

Three family members including father and brother were arrested in Thanabhawan town here for killing a woman, whose body was found in a jungle here last week, police said on Thursday.

Niyamat Ali, his son Nazakat and his son-in-law Sharafat were arrested for murdering 20-year-old Gulshafa as she was in love with a boy against family's wishes, Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

The accused have confessed to strangulating the woman to death as she had "tarnished the family's name", the CO said.

The family had fixed Gulshafa's marriage to another man but she was still in relationship with her lover, the CO added.

According to the police, her body was found with a dupatta tied around her neck in a jungle in Jalalabad area of Thanabhawan on August 31, and her family had termed it a suicide to misled the cops.

