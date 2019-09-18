Gujarat: Sub-inspector on duty during PM Modi's Kevadia visit shoots self dead

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Gujarat cop on duty during PM's visit to Kevadiya kills self

A police sub-inspector, deputed in Gujarat as part of security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kevadia, allegedly shot himself dead Tuesday. According to an official, the cop claimed his life using his service revolver.

Identified as 29-year-old NC Finaviya, the sub-inspector was attached to Navsari district's Local Crime Branch.

Finaviya took the extreme step while on duty outside the Kevadia Circuit House at around 10:30 am, said RD Oza, deputy superintendent of police (DySP), Navsari.

Oza lodged a complaint at the Kevadia police station in Narmada district in connection with the incident, which took place when Modi was visiting tourist facilities built in the vicinity of Statue of Unity during his tour of Kevadia.

The investigation was on to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide by Finaviya, who was part of security bandobast for a state-level event organised at Kevadia, Oza said.

"Finaviya took the service revolver of his friend M B Konkani on the pretext of taking his picture with the weapon. But the moment Konkani handed over the revolver, Finaviya put it on his forehead and shot himself," the Dy SP said.

Finaviya died on the spot, he said, adding his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Modi was in Kevadia to take part in the "Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav," organised by the state government on the occasion of water level in the Sardar Sarovar dam reservoir touching its highest mark of 138.68 metres.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Dev Vrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, among others, were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | 20-year-old homeless woman gangraped by two in Delhi

Also Read | Mumbai: Rickshaw driver beaten to death with umbrella; one held