Gujarat: Newborn baby with 20 stab wounds found in open field

Image Source : PTI Gujarat: Newborn baby found with 20 stab wounds in open field

In a horrific incident, a three-day baby was found with 20 stab wounds in Gujarat. The baby girl was spotted in Rajkot district of the state, where she was admitted to a hospital and is in a stable condition. The incident came to light on Wednesday after a few boys, on their way to play cricket heard the cries of the baby. It was then when they spotted her in an open field between Mahik and Thebachada villages. Upon reaching the site, the boys found the girl being carried by a dog between its teeth.

The boys later pelted stones at the dog and picked the baby up. Thereafter, it was found that the baby had been stabbed 20 times. The stab marks on the baby's body indicate that not only was she abandoned after her birth, someone tried to kill her, brutally.

According to the doctors treating her at a government hospital, the infant is recovering from her wounds.

The baby had soil in her mouth and was not breathing at the time when she was brought to the hospital, the doctors said.

The police, meanwhile, are investigating the matter.

