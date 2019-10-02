In attempt to catch bike-borne criminals, patrolling team of Delhi Police attacked with knife

Image Source : PTI Delhi police team attacked with knife

A patrolling team of Delhi Police was attacked with a knife in Delhi's Mandir Marg area. The incident was reported after the team of police tried to stop bike-borne criminals in the national capital. Commenting on the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal said, "The incident happened late Tuesday night when the bike-borne men were stopped by the patrolling team as their movements seemed to be suspicious. While trying to stop them, the men attacked the police team with a knife."

The criminals were soon overpowered and the knife and a pistol recovered from them. The police said the motorbike that they were riding was also a stolen one.

The DCP told said that the criminals have been identified as Kamil Singh alias Kanna and Jitender Kumar alias Rajesh Kumar. Both are Delhi residents and are said to be wanted criminals.

Singhal said: "With the arrest of the two, around 15 cases committed in different places in the city are likely to be solved. These cases include snatching cases also."

Investigations have so far revealed that both the culprits have four attempts to murder cases, 20 snatching, seven loot and 19 cases under Arms Act against them.

The police team that arrested the criminals included sub-inspector Surendra, assistant police sub-inspectors Rajesh and Raj Kumar, and havaldars Daljit, Kuldeep, Santosh, Vinod and jawans Manjit, Sanjay and Rajendra.

Also Read | Over 5,900 arrested as Delhi Police intensify patrolling, picketing

Also Read | Delhi Police constable arrested on rape charges