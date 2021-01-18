Delhi: 2 arrested for bank fraud in Karol Bagh

Image Source : PTI File Photo | Image for representation purpose only

Two men were arrested in connection with a case of bank fraud in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said on Monday. The accused Anurag (22) and his accomplice Anil Kumar (29) used to steal cheques from different banks and forge names and account numbers on them in order to get money credited into their account illegally, they said.

The police said that on January 16, a complaint was received from a bank in Karol Bagh stating that a person named Anurag deposited three different cheques for clearing.

After the said amount was credited into his account in Moradabad, the bank received a complaint from one of its customers regarding a stolen cheque and the encashment of the same, they said.

After scrutiny, the bank found that all the three cheques were issued in the names of different parties. The accused had forged the name on these cheques and had withdrawn the amount in the same way, duping the bank along with its customers, a senior police officer said.

Following a raid, Anurag was nabbed from his house in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Subsequently, his accomplice Anil Kumar was also nabbed, he added.

Interrogation revealed that both the accused persons belonged to Muradabad and know each other for the last 9-10 months, the officer said.

"During this, a period they planned to earn money in less period of time, so they started stealing cheques from the dropbox of bank and opened multiple accounts. They then forged the name of the beneficiary as well as the amount written on the cheques to dupe the bank and its customers by crediting the said amount into their account. Later, they would withdraw the credited amount from different ATMs on the same day," the officer said.