Dawood Ibrahim's aide Danish Chikna arrested in Goa for running drug operations

New Delhi:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Danish Chikna, a key associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, from Goa. According to NCB officials, the arrest was made in a late-night operation carried out by NCB Mumbai. Chikna’s real name is Danish Merchant. He has long been under the scanner for running a drug factory in Dongri, Mumbai, under Dawood’s network.

Authorities believe he played a major role in managing and distributing narcotics across Mumbai and other parts of the country. Chikna was earlier arrested by the NCB for allegedly managing a drug syndicate in Mumbai’s Dongri area. However, despite multiple arrests, he continued to operate the illegal trade using new networks.

Previous arrests and operations

In 2019, NCB busted a drug manufacturing unit in Dongri that was reportedly part of Dawood’s network. The drugs, worth crores of rupees, were seized from a vegetable shop that was being used as a front for the operation.At that time, Danish was arrested from Rajasthan, but he was released shortly after.

In 2021, Danish Chikna was arrested from Kota, Rajasthan, in a joint operation conducted by the Kota Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). During the operation, the police also seized drugs from his vehicle.

NCB had raided a drug laboratory in Mumbai, where Merchant was suspected of overseeing and managing the drug production and supply network. Following a 1,200-km pursuit, he was finally intercepted by the Kota Police.

At the time of his arrest, officers recovered 200 grams of narcotics from his possession. He was subsequently booked under various sections of the NDPS Act.