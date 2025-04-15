Pakistani actor, who debuted with Dev Anand's film, alleged relationship with Dawood ruined her career Dev Anand launched a heroine who was accused of being a Pakistani spy. This actress has now left India but her involvement with Dawood Ibrahim was widely discussed. Read further to know about the Pakistani actor who once worked in Bollywood.

The 80s and 90s era for Bollywood may have been good onscreen but during this period of 20 years, the industry was under the control of the underworld. The underworld was investing money in films, so their unwanted demands also had to be fulfilled. In this period, the underworld also had an eye on many heroines. From Mandakini to Jasmine Dhunna, the names of many big and famous heroines were linked with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Most of the heroines, who fell in love with Dawood had to leave the industry, their careers were ruined and many left the country and started living a life of anonymity. Today we will talk about one such actress, who came from Pakistan, made a debut with Dev Anand's film and was accused of being a spy.

Who is this actress?

This actress is none other thanAnita Ayoob, who was born in Karachi, Pakistan and studied at a private girls' college. She obtained a master's degree in English literature from Karachi University. After this, she came to India to take acting training. Anita also started studying acting at Roshan Taneja School of Acting in Mumbai, where Roshan Taneja was her mentor. In the year 1993, she also came to India to shoot an advertisement and met Dev Anand, who was looking for a new actress. He saw her advertisement and cast her for his film Pyar Ka Tarana.

Anita finally made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Dev Anand in the film Pyar Ka Tarana, which did not receive much love from the audience initially, later the film started being liked. After this, she again worked with Dev Anand in the film 'Gangster' in 1995 which was a box-office success. The actress had a long career in Pakistan and India, yet one mistake sank her career.

Anita was accused of spying

Her career was ruined after rumours of dating Dawood Ibrahim. The talks of their love started growing and both were seen together many times. In the year 1995, producer Javed Siddiqui refused to cast the actress in his next Bollywood venture and soon after this, he was murdered. It is said that she was shot by Dawood Ibrahim's men. Later, a Pakistan-based magazine Fashion Central wrote in the 90s that many people in the industry thought that Anita Ayoob was a Pakistani spy and hence she was banned from films. After all the allegations and controversies, the actress' career in Bollywood was completely over and in such a situation she had no choice but to leave the country.

Where is Anita Ayoob now?

After this, actress Anita Ayoob soon returned to Pakistan. She married an Indian Gujarati businessman Saumil Patel in 1995. After her marriage, she moved to New York and settled there with her family. She has a son Shezar from Saumil Patel. However, later they got divorced and she married Pakistani businessman Subak Majeed. Now she has been away from the limelight for a long time.

