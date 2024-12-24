ED tightens grip around gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother, attaches his Thane flat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Iqbal Kaskar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tightened the noose around gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar and attached his flat in Mumbai. In 2017, a case was registered against Ibrahim in the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police. The property was allegedly acquired through extortion.

The ED has seized a flat in Thane in connection with the money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar and his associates. The flat, located in Neopolis Tower in Kavesar, was under temporary attachment since March 2022.

Case registered in 2017

During the investigation, it was found that this property was acquired through extortion. After interrogation in the year 2022, action was taken by ED at many places. In the year 2017, the Anti Extortion Cell of Thane Police had registered a case.

Property and money recovered from businessman

It was revealed that Iqbal Kaskar and his associates Mumtaz Sheikh and Israr Saeed had extorted property and money from several businessmen. The builder was pressurised to register the property in the name of Mumtaz Sheikh. The value of this property was around Rs 75 lakh. In 2022 itself, the investigating agency had filed a chargesheet under PMLA, which was based on the FIR registered by Thane Police. It included many serious allegations ranging from extortion.