Tension in Mohania, Kaimur after gangrape video goes viral; Section 144 imposed

Tension prevailed in Mohania (Bihar) as police and Rapid Action Force had to resort to flag march after a gangrape video went viral. Mohania falls in Bihar's Kaimur district. The streets on Mohania witnessed widespread protest on Thursday. Three people were injured in clashes that broke out and were being treated in nearby hospitals. The District Magistrate of Kaimur took stock of the situation today and appealed for calm.

According to reports, protests in Kaimur erupted after a video of gangrape went viral. Four people have been arrested so far in the case, Prabhat Khabar, Hindi Daily published from Patna and Ranchi reported. The accused are in police custody.

Protestors torched shops at many places in Mohania Baazaar on Thursday after which quick response team swung in action. Anti-riot vehicles were deployed in the town as the news of violence spread.

People also took to streets seeking death punishment for the gangrape accused. According to another local news portal, the accused had gangraped a girl in a moving car. They also shot a video of the whole cruelty. The video was then circulated on social media platforms.

