Image Source : PTI Bodies of couple with stab injuries found in Delhi's Pul Prahladpur

The bodies of a couple with stab injuries have been found at their rented house in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Wednesday. They were identified as Aakash (32) and Bhawna (29). They were married for six years, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when their five-year-old son was in school, police said, adding that they suspect that following a domestic quarrel the man may have killed his wife before killing himself. The couple was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their one-room house.

Stab injuries were found on their bodies, police said. Police said the landlord told them that he a heard loud noise from the couple's room which was bolted from inside, following which he along with others broke the door and entered the room.

A blood stained vegetable knife was also found in the room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. The couple were taken to Apollo Hospital where doctor declared them dead, he said. Since they were married for less than seven years, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area has been informed and inquest proceedings are being conducted, he added. On local enquiry, police learnt that both Akash and Bhawana used to quarrel regularly as Akash who was working as sanitation supervisor did not give money to Bhawna for daily needs, the officer said.

