UP: Newly married woman serves poisonous tea to in-laws in Bahraich; 1 dead

A newly married woman, upset with her in-laws, allegedly killed an 18-month-old son of her sister-in-law and rendered her four other relatives severely ill on Monday by serving them poisonous tea in a village near Bahraich. The four who were taken ill were identified as the woman’s father-in-law Pancham Jaiswal, brother-in-law Jitendra, sister-in-law Shivani and niece Srishti, Shivani’s daughter, said Bahraich’s Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh.

Child Shivnath, who died was the son of accused Anita’s other sister-in-law, he said, adding all four people, taken ill are undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

The incident took place in Machhiyahi village under Kotwali Dehat police station area, he said.

The additional SP said Anita was married to Jaiswal’s son Pooran last December, but she was upset with her in-laws. She had left her in-laws’ place recently but had returned a day earlier.

She was visited by her in-laws on Monday when her husband was not there in the house, the officer said, adding Anita prepared tea for them and served it after mixing some poisonous substance, brought from her parent’s home, in it.

A case has been registered against Anita on the complaint by her brother-in-law and she has been detained.

