Top Naxal commanders with Rs 40 lakh bounty each neutralised in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Raipur:

In yet another success for the security forces, two top Maoist leaders were gunned down during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, said officials on Monday. The Naxalites were identified as Central Committee Members of the Communist Party of India (Maoists) leaders Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy.

In a statement, officials further said that the two Naxal commanders were carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh each. An AK-47 assault rifle, one INSAS rifle, one barrel grenade launcher (BGL), a large quantity of explosives, Naxal literature, and other items were also recovered from the site of the encounter, they added.

The encounter, the officials said, had broken out earlier this morning in the forest of Abhujmaad, which borders Maharashtra. The security forces were conducting a search operation when the gunfight broke out with the Naxalites.

"Today, our security forces have achieved another major victory against the Naxalites. In the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, our forces eliminated two Central Committee Member Naxal leaders - Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy. Our security forces are systematically dismantling the top leadership of the Naxals, breaking the backbone of red terror," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X, congratulating the security forces.

Who were the two Naxalites?

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Guria said Raju Dada and Kosa Dada hailed from Telangana's Karimnagar. For the past three decades, the two were involved in the activities of the 'Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee', and had planned several attacks in the Bastar region that had claimed the lives of many personnel of the security forces and the civilians.

"Raju Dada was also known by aliases Gudsa Usendi, Vijay, Vikalp, while Kosa Dada was also known as Gopanna and Buchanna. They were carrying rewards of Rs 40 lakh each on their heads in Chhattisgarh. Details regarding criminal records and rewards announced by other states and agencies are being collected," Guria was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Over 240 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh

So far this year, the security forces have neutralised 249 Naxalites in separate encounters. Of them, 220 were neutralised only in the Bastar division. Meanwhile, 27 were neutralised in the Gariaband district and two in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.