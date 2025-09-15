Maoist carrying Rs 1 crore bounty among 3 red rebels killed in Jharkhand, search ops underway Police said the encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and security force.

Ranchi:

Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday. Police said the encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and security force.

Search operations still going on: Police

"The bodies of Sahadev Soren, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and two other Maoists have been recovered during the search operation," he said. The search operation is still going on, he added.

“In a joint operation, the Central Reserve Police Force and Jharkhand Police have neutralised three Naxals and recovered three AK-47 rifles. Those neutralised in the operation include Sahadev Soren (Central Committee Member having bounty of Rs 1 crore), Raghunath Hembram (Special Area Committee Member and Rs 25 lakh rewardee), and Virsen Ganjhu (Zonal Committee Member and Rs 10 lakh rewardee). The operation was conducted on early Monday in Pantitri forest in Hazaribagh's Gorhar area around 4.20 am,” the CRPF said in a statement.

Several notorious naxal cadres killed so far

It should be noted that in 2025, the valiant troops of 209 CoBRA have achieved remarkable success in anti-Naxal operations, neutralising 20 hardcore Naxals, including two Central Committee Members, two BJSAC Members, four Zonal Committee Members (ZCMs), two Sub-Zonal Committee Members (SZCMs), three Area Committee Members (ACMs), and several other notorious naxal cadres.



The troops of 209 CoBRA have recovered 32 sophisticated automatic weapons, 345 kgs of explosives, 88 detonaters, 2500 live ammunition, and large quantities of war-like stores from the area.

Also Read: