Jharkhand: Naxal commander with Rs 5 lakh bounty, CRPF jawan killed in encounter in Bokaro

Bokaro:

The security forces on Tuesday morning killed a sub-zonal Naxal commander during an exchange of fire in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. As per details, Kunwar Manjhi alias Sahdeo Manjhi alias Sade was neutralised in the joint operation carried out in Biliotera forest area under Lalpania town in Bokaro based on specific inputs. Manjhi had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said. Notably, a CRPF jawan was also killed during the encounter. The deceased CRPF jawan was identified as Parneswar Koch, a resident of Kokrajhar in Assam, as per a CRPF official.

Early morning joint operation

The exchange of fire reportedly began around 6.30 am and was part of a joint operation carried out by Jharkhand Police and the CRPF's 209 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit-- a specialised unit of the CRPF trained in guerrilla warfare and jungle operations. According to a statement by the CRPF, the security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle from the site, indicating the high-ranking status of the slain Naxals. Manjhi was a sub-zonal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), a group that has been responsible for numerous attacks on security personnel and infrastructure in Jharkhand and other Naxal-affected regions.

Speaking to the media, DGP Anurag Gupta said that acting on specific inputs, CRPF and the district police conducted a raid in the forest. "An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces, in which a dreaded Maoist, identified as Kunwar Manjhi, was killed. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head," he said.

Major success in anti-Naxal drive

Notably, this operation is considered a significant success for the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in the region, which has seen intensified efforts in recent months to dismantle insurgent networks operating in the forested and hilly terrains of central and eastern India. Jharkhand remains one of the states most affected by Naxalite insurgency, with districts like Bokaro, Latehar, and Chatra frequently witnessing encounters between security forces and Naxal cadres. The CoBRA force's deployment in anti-Naxal operations has been crucial in weakening Maoist influence across several states, including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar.

