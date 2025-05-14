Naxal Free Bharat: 31 Naxals killed in Karregutta Hills on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, says Amit Shah Indian security forces have killed 31 notorious Naxals in a major 21-day operation at Karregutta Hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, as announced by Home Minister Amit Shah. The site, once a key base for major Naxal groups like the PLGA, DKSZC, TSC, and CRC, has now been reclaimed.

New Delhi:

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against Naxalism, Indian security forces have killed 31 notorious Naxals in a massive operation at Karregutta Hills (KGH) on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday. The 21-day operation, conducted under challenging weather and in rugged terrain, saw no casualties among the security personnel, Shah noted, praising the bravery of CRPF, STF, and DRG units.

Once a formidable Naxal stronghold, Karregutta Hills served as the unified headquarters for major Naxal outfits, including the PLGA Battalion 1, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee (TSC), and Central Regional Command (CRC). These groups used the site for advanced training, strategic planning, and arms manufacturing.

Shah highlighted the symbolic significance of the operation, stating that the Indian tricolor now flies proudly over the hill that once symbolised the power of left-wing extremism. He reiterated the government's commitment to making India "Naxal-free" by March 31, 2026, as pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our security forces have achieved a historic success against Naxalism, and I congratulate the brave CRPF, STF, and DRG personnel for their unparalleled courage," Shah said in a statement. "The entire nation is proud of your valour."

Shah also reaffirmed the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism completely, assuring citizens that India’s fight against this decades-old insurgency remains steadfast and uncompromising.