Four Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; arms and ammunition recovered

Bijapur:

The Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday said four Naxalites were neutralised during an encounter with security forces in the Bijapur district. The encounter broke out in a forest in Bijapur's south-western part on Saturday evening, the police said, adding that the security forces had launched an anti-Naxal operation in the area after receiving specific inputs about the Maoists.

Noting that the operation is still underway, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including INSAS and SLR rifles, were recovered from the encounter site.

"So far, the bodies of four Maoists have been found at the encounter site, and intermittent exchange of fire is still underway," the IG (Bastar Range) was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

