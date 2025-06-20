Woman Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker Police said the preliminary identification suggests the deceased Naxal cadre is Shanti alias Deve, a native of Gundem in Bijapur district.

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) :

A woman Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head was on Friday killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said. The development comes after a gunfight broke out on a forested hill under Chhotebethiya police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Operation launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages

The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of ultras of the banned Maoist movement on the other side of the Kotri river, he said.

The body of a woman Naxalite clad in 'uniform' along with one 303 rifle, seven round of ammunition, one indigenous BGL (barrel grenade launcher), one walkie-talkie set, two mobile chargers and batteries, Maoist literature and documents, medicines and a large quantity of daily utility items were recovered from the spot, he said.

"Preliminary identification suggests the deceased Naxal cadre is Shanti alias Deve, a native of Gundem in Bijapur district. Shanti was earlier active in Gobra Area Committee of the Maoists in Gariaband district. Later she became active in North Bastar Division and was associated with People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company numbers 5 and 7," he said.

Woman Naxal carried reward of Rs 8 lakh

She carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in the nearby jungles to locate and apprehend other Maoist cadres who might have fled from the spot during the exchange of fire.

With this latest action, over 212 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 195 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which includes districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Konadagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, and Dantewada.

(With inputs from PTI)

