Jharkhand: Three naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Gumla Three JJMP Naxalites were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district, marking another success in intensified anti-Naxal operations.

New Delhi:

In a significant counter-insurgency operation, three Naxalites were gunned down in a fierce gunbattle with security forces in Jharkhand’s Gumla district early Saturday morning, police said. The encounter took place in the Ghagra area, a known hotbed of Naxalite activity.

According to officials, the slain insurgents were members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of the banned CPI(Maoist). Inspector General (Operations) of Jharkhand Police, Michael S Raj, confirmed the ongoing nature of the operation and said that further details would be shared as the combing operations conclude.

Security forces, including Jharkhand Police and CRPF personnel, launched the joint operation based on intelligence inputs about the movement of armed rebels in the region. As the team closed in, the Naxals opened fire, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire. No casualties were reported from the security forces’ side.

Recent encounters highlight escalation

Saturday’s encounter comes just 10 days after another deadly gunfight in Bokaro district. On July 16, a Maoist with a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head and a CRPF jawan were killed during an operation in the Birhordera forest under the Gomia police station limits. Tragically, a civilian who was initially mistaken for a Maoist was also killed in the crossfire.

The Bokaro encounter highlighted the continuing risks posed by Naxal violence in Jharkhand, a state that remains one of the most affected by left-wing extremism (LWE). The Maoist killed in the Bokaro operation was identified as a senior cadre, and his death was seen as a setback for the rebel outfit operating in the region.

Intensified anti-naxal operations

In recent months, Jharkhand Police and central paramilitary forces have intensified anti-Naxal operations across the state. The forested districts of Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Chatra have been frequent theatres of violent encounters. In many operations, arms, ammunition, and Maoist literature have been recovered, suggesting continued recruitment and mobilization efforts by these groups.

Security agencies maintain that sustained pressure and actionable intelligence are critical in dismantling remaining Maoist strongholds. The success of today’s operation in Gumla is being viewed as part of that broader crackdown.

Authorities have increased patrolling in the area to prevent any retaliatory attacks.

(PTI inputs)