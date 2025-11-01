PM Modi inaugurates Chhattisgarh's new assembly complex: 'Played key in drafting Constitution under Ambedkar' Talking about his 'special connection' with Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said the state and its people have been a 'great blessing' for him in shaping his life.

Raipur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that many important leaders from Chhattisgarh played a crucial role in drafting the Constitution under Dr BR Ambedkar's leadership. Inaugurating the Chhattisgarh assembly's new building in Nava Raipur, he said Saturday marks the beginning of a golden age in the state's journey of development.

Talking about his 'special connection' with Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said the state and its people have been a 'great blessing' for him in shaping his life. Noting that India is the 'mother of democracy', the prime minister also stressed that the year 2025 marks the 'Amrit Varsh' of the country.

"The vision of Chhattisgarh, the resolve for its creation, and the fulfillment of that resolve— I have been a witness to every moment of Chhattisgarh's transformation," he said, extending his greetings to the people of the state on this occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran's vision which led to the establishment of the Chhattisgarh state 25 years ago. Inaugurating Vajpayee's statue, he said Chhattisgarh is reaching new heights of development and the former prime minister's dreams are coming true.

"When Atal ji formed the state of Chhattisgarh in the year 2000, that decision wasn't merely administrative. It was a decision to open new avenues for development and to recognise the soul of Chhattisgarh," he said. "Therefore, today, when Atal ji's statue has been unveiled along with this grand assembly, my heart says, Atal ji, your dream is coming true."

PM Modi inaugurates Chhattisgarh's new assembly complex

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new building of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Charan Das Mahant.

Spread over 51 acres in Nava Raipur and constructed at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the new Vidhan Sabha complex is not just a building, but a symbol of Chhattisgarh's cultural identity and progressive spirit, an official statement said.