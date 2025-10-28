Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates and lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 40.89 cr in Jashpur The projects underline the state government's thrust on inclusive infrastructure creation — from rural connectivity and sanitation to education and tribal welfare — reaffirming Chief Minister Sai’s commitment to taking development to the last village of Jashpur.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 13 development projects worth Rs 40.89 crore in Jashpur district, giving a major push to the all-round development of the Farsabahar region. Of the total, four completed projects worth Rs 4.16 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for nine new works amounting to Rs 36.72 crore.

Among the inaugurated works were a 1.70 km road from Maskamara to Lavakera main road, built at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore, the Ambakchar approach road (1.00 km) constructed at a cost of Rs 1.29 crore, and the 0.90 km Mundadih approach road executed for Rs 95.53 lakh.

CM inaugurates 9 new development projects

For the foundation-laying segment, the Chief Minister inaugurated nine new development projects valued at Rs Rs 36,72,85,000, including a Sludge Treatment Plant worth ₹31.38 lakh, the Pamsala–Saraïtola 11.50 km road construction — the largest of the lot — valued at Rs 23.96 crore, a Rest House building at Farsabahar worth Rs 1.72 crore, and several hostel buildings aimed at improving educational infrastructure for tribal students.

These include Post-Matric Tribal Boys' Hostels at Kolhenjhariya, Farsabahar, and Pandripani (each worth Rs 1.91 crore), as well as Pre-Matric Tribal Boys' Hostels at Lavakera, Pandripani, and Tapkara (each valued between Rs 1.52 crore and Rs 1.91 crore, respectively).

The event, marking another milestone in Jashpur's grassroots development drive, was attended by MP Radheshyam Rathiya, MLA Gomati Sai, District Panchayat President Salik Sai, District Panchayat Vice-President Shaurya Pratap Singh Judev, Jashpur Municipal Council Vice-President Yash Pratap Singh Judev, former Parliamentary Secretary Bharat Sai, Collector Rohit Vyas, SP Shashimohan Singh, and Vijay Aditya Singh Judev, along with several public representatives and citizens.

The projects underline the state government's focus on inclusive infrastructure development — from rural connectivity and sanitation to education and tribal welfare — reaffirming Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s commitment to ensuring that growth reaches every village of Jashpur.

