Chhattisgarh: CM Sai hails PM Modi at GST 2.0 Reforms event, felicitates Padma Shri awardees

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday attended the GST 2.0 Reforms “Dhanyawad Modi Ji” programme at the Medical College Auditorium in Raipur. CM Deo said that the GST reforms have brought historic changes in the economic sector, directly benefitting the common people. He added that reduction in GST rates has brought happiness to the lives of 140 crore Indians.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Padma Shri awardees from Chhattisgarh and national-level players. The programme was organised by the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Raipur Division.

CM Sai calls GST 2.0 historic

Addressing the gathering, CM Sai said that the GST reforms were a historic and bold decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, many such decisions have been taken which were once considered impossible. Whether it was the abrogation of Article 370 or the Triple Talaq, these reforms have provided strength to the people.

“I am personally visiting people to understand the benefits of GST rate cuts. Recently, when I visited a mart to meet families purchasing daily essentials, homemakers told me that these reforms had reduced their kitchen budgets. As they shared the reduced prices of each item, their faces lit up with smiles. Farmers too have received major relief. At a tractor showroom, I was informed that tractor prices had come down by Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh,” he said.

Highlighting the role of entrepreneurs, the CM Sai said that traders will play a crucial role in building a developed Chhattisgarh.

“The state’s new industrial policy has been widely appreciated by investors. During my recent visits to Japan and Korea, Investor Connect programmes were held, and several Asian investors expressed keen interest in investing in Chhattisgarh. Large-scale industrial investments will generate significant employment opportunities in the state,” he added.

Raipur MP hails GST reforms

Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal said the reforms in GST would benefit the common man and play a crucial role in boosting India’s economy.

“This step is empowering the common man. While the reduced prices of essential commodities are benefiting people, the national economy is also becoming stronger. The reforms are receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from citizens,” he said.

Padma Shri awardees and national players felicitated

CM Sai also honoured Padma Shri awardees and national players for their distinguished contributions to society during the program. Those felicitated included John Martin Nelson, Radheshyam Barle, Usha Barle, Pukhraj Bafna, Phoolbasan Bai Yadav, Shamshad Begum, Bharti Bandhu, Anuj Sharma, Madan Singh Chauhan, Saba Anjum, Ajay Kumar Mandavi, Hemchand Manjhi, Pandi Ram, Jageshwar Yadav, Rajendra Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and Neeta Dumre.