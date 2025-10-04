'What's the point?': In Bastar, Shah rules out talks with Naxals, urges them to surrender Issuing a stern warning to the Naxalites, Amit Shah said the Maoists will be given a firm response by the security forces if they try to disrupt the peace in the Bastar region. He also reiterated that 'red terror' will end in the country by March 31 next year.

Jagdalpur:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated that the Centre will not hold talks with the Naxalites, as he once again urged them to surrender. Speaking at a rally in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah further advised the Naxalites to lay down their arms and accept the government's "lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy".

Issuing a stern warning to the Naxalites, Shah said the Maoists will be given a firm response by the security forces if they try to disrupt the peace in the Bastar region. The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president also reiterated that 'red terror' will end in the country by March 31 next year.

"Some people talk about talks (with Naxals). I want to make it clear once again: both our governments, the Chhattisgarh government and the central government, are dedicated to the development of Bastar and the entire Naxalite region. What is there to talk about?" Shah stressed.

"We have formulated a very lucrative surrender policy. Come, lay down your arms. If you take up arms and try to disrupt the peace of Bastar, our armed forces, CRPF, and the Chhattisgarh police will respond," he said, taking a veiled dig at the Left for urging the Centre to hold talks with the Naxalites.

The union home minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at Centre for the development of the Bastar region. He said the Modi government has allocated more than Rs 4 lakh crore for Chhattisgarh's development in the past 10 years, while adding that the BJP has also launched multiple schemes for the 'honour of tribals' in the state.

"If the 140 crore population embraces the resolve of Swadeshi, no one can stop our India from becoming the world's top economic system... Prime Minister Modi has recently provided a huge relief by reducing GST rates... If we adopt the culture of Swadeshi, our country's economy will gain great momentum," Shah urged the people during the rally.