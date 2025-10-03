No more 'tareekh pe tareekh': In Haryana, Shah hails new criminal laws for making justice process simpler During his address, Amit Shah said the conviction rate in Haryana has increased to 80 per cent following the implementation of the new criminal laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Kurukshetra :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the three newly implemented criminal laws and said the acts will ensure that justice is served within three years, asserting that there will no more 'tareekh pe tareekh' (repeated adjournments in courts). Shah was speaking at a week-long exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

During his address, Shah said the conviction rate in Haryana has increased to 80 per cent following the implementation of the new criminal laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). He further said that these laws would complete transform the country.

"We have introduced various provisions. Narendra Modi said: Citizen First, Dignity First, and Justice First. These laws were enacted based on these three principles, and I can undoubtedly say that PM Modi has made improvements in many areas," news agency ANI quoted the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as saying.

"However, the most significant reform of the 21st century is these three laws of our criminal justice system. Instead of using force, our police now operate on data, and instead of using third-degree torture, they rely on scientific evidence. Through these laws, the 5 pillars of police, prisons, judiciary, prosecution, and forensics have been integrated online," he added.

In his remarks, the union home minister also thanked the people of Haryana for helping the BJP win a third consecutive term, asserting that the saffron party will leave no stone unturned for the state's development. Shah also lauded the next-generation GST reforms and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to make the country 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

"Just before Diwali, PM Modi made several changes to the GST system, lowering the GST rates on 395 items. This was a major gift for our mothers and sisters before Diwali, resulting in a significant boost in sales on the first day of Navratri. However, he also stated that every household and consumer in India should commit to buying only Swadeshi items for daily use," he said.

"If 1.4 billion Indians were to purchase all products made domestically, our market would become the world's largest, leading to rapid economic growth. PM Modi has elevated our economy from 11th place to 4th... But by 2047, India should be number one in the world in every field... And the path to this lies through self-reliance via Swadeshi," he added.