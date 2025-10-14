Naxalites kill BJP worker in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, says Police Naxalites have reportedly killed a BJP worker suspected of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

New Delhi:

Naxalites have reportedly strangled to death a BJP worker named Satyam Punem on Monday night in the Mujalkanker area under Ilmidi police limits in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. Officials said the Maoists suspected him to be a police informer. Following the incident, a police team was dispatched to the spot.

A handwritten pamphlet found at the scene, issued by the Maoist Madded area committee, claimed that Punem had acted as an informer despite warnings. The pamphlet stated that he continued cooperating with police even after being warned three times, according to police sources.

This killing is part of a disturbing trend, as nearly 40 people have died in Maoist-related violence this year across the Bastar division’s seven districts, which include Bijapur. Earlier, between January 2023 and December 2024, 11 BJP leaders and workers were killed in separate incidents in the division.

Earlier incident

As per reports, last year, former BJP Mandal General Secretary Birjhu Taram was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Sarkheda village, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. The attack happened around 7:30 pm when Taram was returning home after attending a local election meeting. Eyewitnesses reported that at least 8 to 10 armed Naxalites ambushed Taram, who was in his early sixties. The assailants fled shouting "Lal Salaam" after shooting him dead on the spot.

According to reports, many BJP leaders in Manpur and surrounding areas remain on the Naxalites’ hit list. Despite numerous attacks and killings of public representatives, police and government have failed to provide adequate security to those targeted by Maoist outfits.

In June, a local BJP leader was reportedly killed by suspected Naxalites in Bijapur district. Earlier in February, three local BJP leaders were murdered in similar attacks in the Bastar division one in Bijapur and two in neighbouring Narayanpur district.