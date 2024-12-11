Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter, two security personnel injured in IED blast

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bijapur encounter: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said. Two security personnel were also injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites during the operation.

Anti-Naxal operation

A police official here said that the gunfight occurred in a forest of Munga village under the Gangloor police station area during an anti-Naxal operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists' divisional committee member Dinesh Modiam, company no. 2 commander Vella and other leaders along with 30-40 cadres in the Munga area, he said. The exchange of fire broke out when the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, he added.

Arms and ammunition recovered

Following the gunfight, security personnel recovered the body of a Naxalite, a 9 mm pistol, an IED, six remote switches used to trigger IEDs and other Maoist-related materials from the site, police said.

"During the operation, the Naxalites triggered a blast causing minor injuries to two DRG personnel," he said.

The injured security personnel have been shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that the search operation was still underway in the area.

(With PTI inputs)

