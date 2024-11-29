Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxalites, including one with Rs 2 lakh bounty, arrested by security forces in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Amid the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government’s intensified efforts to combat Naxalism in the state, the Chhattisgarh Police on Friday (November 29) announced the arrest of 13 Naxalites, including one carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, across three locations in Bijapur district.

According to the released information, the arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by security personnel as part of a major crackdown on the ultras, all aged between 19 and 40 years.

Details of the arrests

Providing details, officials revealed that three Naxalites were apprehended from the Tarrem police station limits, while ten others—five each—were nabbed within the Awapalli and Jangla police station jurisdictions.

Incriminating materials, including a detonating cord, were seized during the operation.

"Among those arrested, Kosa Punem alias Hadma (40) is a member of the outlawed Jagargunda area committee and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. Seized items include tiffin bombs, explosive materials, detonating cords, and Maoist propaganda materials," an official stated.

Significant progress against naxalism

The arrests come amid the state government’s hardened stance against Naxalite activities. Highlighting the recent success of security forces, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that over 210 Naxalites have been eliminated in the past 11 months, reflecting significant progress in the state’s fight against the insurgency.

"Since the formation of our government, security forces have bravely confronted the Naxalites. Their recent achievements in eliminating and arresting insurgents are commendable," the Chief Minister said.

He further added, "I spent time with the security forces in their camp to understand the conditions under which they operate. I also planted a sapling there—it was a memorable experience. I salute their bravery and dedication, which has led to the elimination of over 210 Naxalites in 11 months."