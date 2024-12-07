Saturday, December 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill Anganwadi worker on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill Anganwadi worker on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: The police official informed that a pamphlet issued by the Madded area committee of Maoists was found at the spot, in which they accused the woman of acting as a police informer.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bijapur Published : Dec 07, 2024 12:42 IST, Updated : Dec 07, 2024 12:47 IST
Chhattisgarh, Naxalites kill Anganwadi worker in chhattisgarh, Naxalites killed Anganwadi worker on
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill Anganwadi worker on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur district.

Chhattisgarh: A woman Anganwadi assistant was brutally killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said today (December 7). The incident took place on Friday night in Timapur village under Basaguda police station limits. 

As per the preliminary information, some unidentified Naxalites stormed inside the house of Laxmi Padam (45) in the village and strangled her to death in front of her family. They dumped the body in the courtyard of the house and escaped, the police official said.

After being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot, and the body was sent for the post-mortem, he said. 

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added. With this incident, more than 60 people have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

Related Stories
20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

20 wagons of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur railway division

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2024 counselling: New schedule released for MDS/MS, and BDS stray vacancy round

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2024 counselling: New schedule released for MDS/MS, and BDS stray vacancy round

Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxalites, including one with Rs 2 lakh bounty, arrested by security forces

Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxalites, including one with Rs 2 lakh bounty, arrested by security forces

Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Narayanpur

Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Narayanpur

Two former Sarpanchs murdered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, maoist involvement suspected

Two former Sarpanchs murdered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, maoist involvement suspected

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement