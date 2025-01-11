Chhattisgarh: Two killed, six injured in centring frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Image used for representational purposes.

Two workers have been killed and six others were injured when a centring frame collapsed during slab construction at an under-construction building in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, the police said on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road where a multi-storey structure is being constructed, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said.

As per preliminary information, a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors of the building around 3:30 PM when the centring frame crashed, he said. Eight workers trapped under the debris of iron bars and construction materials were evacuated and admitted to different hospitals.

Of them, two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, he said. Police had earlier said 10 workers were injured in the incident. Construction material is being removed from the site to check whether more workers are still trapped, Patle added.