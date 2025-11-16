Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty neutralised in Sukma Chhattisgarh encounter: The encounter broke out in the forest of Tumalpad village along the border of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station area on Sunday morning. The security forces had launched an operation in the area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of the Maoists.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

The security forces have neutralised three Naxalites, who were carrying a collective reward of Rs 15 lakh, following an encounter in the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, said officials on Sunday. The three Naxalites have been identified as area committee member Madvi Deva, CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli- a cultural outfit of Maoists) commander Podiam Gangi and Kistaram area committee member Sodhi Gangi.

According to officials, the encounter broke out in the forest of Tumalpad village along the border of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station area on Sunday morning. They said the security forces had launched an operation in the area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of the Maoists.

"After a long exchange of fire, the bodies of three Naxals, including two women, were recovered during the search," Sundarraj Pattilingam, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar Range told news agency ANI, while adding that the security forces are conducting rigorous search operations in the affected area.

Pattilingam also said that officials have recovered several weapons and explosives, including Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), from rge site of the encounter. "A 303 rifle, VGA launchers, and other arms and ammunition were also seized... Search operations are still ongoing in the area. With the rapid pace at which we are conducting these operations, they have no option but to surrender," he said.

So far this year, the security forces have neutralised 233 Naxalites, including central committee members, Dandakaranya special zonal committee members, and Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) cadres in the Bastar range.

It must be noted that the central government has taken a resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March next year. "It is due to the valour and courage of our security forces that the country has achieved another major milestone over the last few years. This milestone is about eradication of Maoist terrorism. The country is on the verge of liberation from Naxal-Maoist terror," said PM Modi during Diwali celebrations onboard INS Vikrant last month.